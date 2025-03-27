Royal

Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate

The Prince of Wales set to leave UK after Prince Harry’s fresh blow

  • March 27, 2025
Prince William is set to embark on his second solo trip of 2025 without wife Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales has received an invite from PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi to attend the first leg of Aston Villa and Paris Saint Germain's Champions League quarter final in France.

He has been invited alongside Hollywood A-lister and fellow Aston Villa fan Tom Hanks.

The future king has revealed plans to travel to France earlier this month, following Aston Villa's qualification for the quarterfinals of the esteemed tournament.

King Charles’ eldest son was at Villa Park to witness the Birmingham-based football club defeating Belgian side Club Brugge for the quarter-finals.

While William was leaving the stadium, he confirmed his trip to Paris for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

The Prince of Wales noted, "See you in Paris.”

This upcoming trip will mark his second solo tour of the year after Estonia visit a few weeks back.

His trip to Estonia lasted from March 20 to March 21.

Notably, Prince William received the special invitation after his brother Prince Harry faced emotional blow.

The Duke of Sussex shared a joint statement on Tuesday to announce that he’s resigning from the South African charity, Sentebale.

