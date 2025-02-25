Kim Kardashian, Khloé mourn loss of 'glam family' member

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian issued urgent statement on the loss of their “glam family” member.
The Kardashian-sister duo paid tribute to their hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who who suddenly passed away at the age of 34 on Saturday.
Kim wrote on social media, "Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation, and celebrate our lives together! Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has led us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our best friends.”
The SKIMS founder further added, "So when one of our glam family members passes away, all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did. I'm praying for his family, his loved ones, and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it.”
Khloé also honoured the late hairstylist in an Instagram post.
Notably, Jesus Guerrero has worked with Katy Perry, Kim herself, Jennifer Lopez, and Kylie Jenner.