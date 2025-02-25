Entertainment

Kylie Jenner expresses sorrow over death of close pal

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, Kylie Jenner, is seemingly in shock after learning the sudden death of her close pal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Kylie Jenner is reportedly trying to rebuild her life while coping with the difficult aftermath of the significant loss of her glam artist, Jesus Guerrero.

The 27-year-old makeup mogul was in shock upon learning of the death of her close pal, an insider disclosed to People

Guerrero's family announced on Sunday, February 23, that the hairstylist had passed away at the age of 34.

They paid a moving tribute to the deceased artist by sharing a series of throwback photos on Instagram.

However, the reason for his death remains unclear.

According to the tipster, Jenner is taking care of the late hairstylist's family by covering all the expenses of his funeral and other financial aid.

"Jesus’ death hit her hard, she is shocked and very upset. Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially," the source stated.

According to media reports, Guerrero has worked with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for years. Most recently, he styled the mother-of-two in Paris for Couture Fashion Week and the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Kylie Jenner has not made any social media tribute to her late hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

