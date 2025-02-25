Earl Charles Spencer gushes over new partner amid divorce proceedings

Royal

Charles Spencer confirmed his relationship with podcast co-host Cat Jarman in October last year

  by Web Desk
  February 25, 2025
Earl Charles Spencer is heaping praises on his new love!

The brother of the late Princess Diana has publicly expressed his admiration for partner Cat Jarman amid divorce proceeding from his third wife, Karen Spencer.

Spencer took to his X account on Monday to share a pen a heartfelt tweet, praising Cat's selflessness and determination in supporting the MS Society

“I'm deeply proud of, and impressed by, my partner @CatJarman for her support of the MS Society,” he wrote.

Charles continued, "She is an example of how successful and fulfilled people with this condition can be, and I know her support of this charity will be hugely beneficial to so many.

"Cat is a passionate advocate of good causes, and this is just one more example of her selflessness, and her determination to assist others,” he further added.

Charles Spencer confirmed his relationship with podcast co-host Cat Jarman in October last year. 

The couple first met in 2021 while filming a Channel 4 documentary on the grounds of Althorp estate, where Charles resides.

It follows the earl's divorce from his third wife, Karen Spencer, which was first announced in June 2024.

