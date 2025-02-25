Millie Bobby Brown stuns with Jake Bongiovi at 'The Electric State' red carpet

Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi looked picture perfect as they walked the red carpet for The Electric State.
The couple made their second public appearance of the week for the 21-year-old actress' upcoming Netflix science-fiction flick.
As reported by People, the head-over-heels pair walked the carpet at The Egyptian theatre in LA on Monday, February 24, 2025.
For the red carpet, the Stranger Things actress slipped into a sparkly, silver-gold floor length gown, with her blond hair pulled up in a messy bun.
Millie let her stunning dress shine as she wore little to no accessorise, and paired her ensemble only with small diamond earrings and matching diamond ring.
Meanwhile, Jake complemented his wife in a stylish black and white tux paired with a black bow-tie.
The Enola Holmes actress stars alongside Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, and Chris Pratt in the upcoming Netflix original.
Additionally, the story of the film follows an orphaned teenage who travels with a kind yet mysterious robot in the search of her younger brother in a retro-futuristic version of the '90s.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's premiere appearance comes just a day after they attended the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 23.
Notably, The Electric State will be available on the streaming platform Netflix on March 14, 2025.