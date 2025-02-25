Queen Mary reunites with King Frederik in Copenhagen after solo Australia trip 

Queen Mary of Denmark has reunited with her beloved husband, King Frederik X, after solo trip to her native Australia.
The Danish royal couple attended a service at The Church of Holmen, the oldest Renaissance building in Copenhagen, on Monday, marking the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.
For the service, Queen Mary opted to wear a full-length grey coat adorned with a diamond brooch, paired with a black turtleneck dress, exuding her signature elegance.
The Australian-born Danish queen elevated her look with black suede pumps and grey pearl earrings, wearing her chestnut hair in loose waves secured by a pleated headband.
Meanwhile, King Frederik complemented his wife in a dapper navy suit with a patterned tie as the couple took their seats at the front of the church.
During the poignant service, the Ukrainian ambassador to Denmark, Andrii Yanevskyi, delivered an heartwarming address.
The Church service comes after the Queen’s solo Australia trip where she was spotted shopping at Hobart's Salamanca Market on February 15.
Queen Mary, who grew up in Hobart's suburb of Taroona, has maintained strong connections with her homeland through regular visits.