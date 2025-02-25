Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez teamed up with late glam artist before his sudden demise

The 'Marry Me' actress Jennifer Lopez's hairstylist passed away on Saturday

Jennifer Lopez collaborated with her late hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, just a week before his shocking death.

Earlier this week, the Kiss of the Spider Woman starlet shared a few photos of herself from her work trip to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, on her Instagram handle.

In her post, she made sure to tag the glam artist, who styled her hair for the successful event.

The mother-of-two simply wrote "Business trip" for her post. She also included a brown heart emoji and a sparkle emoji alongside her caption.

As reported by Page Six, Lopez has not yet commented on the announcement of Guerrero’s death, who passed away peacefully at the age of 34.

This report came after Guerrero's younger sister, Gris Guerrero, announced his death on Saturday, February 22, via a GoFundMe campaign.

Guerrero's sibling revealed that she has been raising funds to take care of the late artist’s belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston, where his parents are currently living.

Apart from Jennifer Lopez, Jesus Guerrero worked with several other renowned Hollywood celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, among others. 

