Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger bring romance to 'The Electric State' red carpet

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tie the knot in June 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Chris Pratt is backed by beloved wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at the premiere of The Electric State!

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor walked the red carpet for the premiere of his upcoming Netflix flick, alongside his wife on Monday.

For the red Carpet, held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, Pratt wore a spring-ready gray suit with a matching T-shirt, looking dapper as always.

The Jurassic World actor completed his look with white dress shoes and a gray pocket handkerchief.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger opted for a flowy black tube top and dress paints with white floral embellishments.

She elevated her look with white high heels and wore silver jewellery to accessorize.

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty

Besides Pratt and Schwarzenegger, another loved-up couple who attended the red carpet was Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things star, who plays a titular role in the upcoming film, wore a sparkly, silver-gold floor length gown while her husband Jake opted for a stylish black and white tux paired with a black bow-tie.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, The Electric State is set to release on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

