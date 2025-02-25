Royal

Lady Gabriella marks first death anniversary of husband Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston tied the knot in May 2019 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Lady Gabriella marked a year since the tragic passing of her husband, Thomas Kingston.

As reported by Hello!, Thomas suffered a deadly gun shot to his head at his parents' home in the Cotswold at the age of 45 on February 24, 2024.

During the inquiry about his death in December, Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire revealed that Thomas has taken his own life.

The death was most likely due to the adverse effects of medication, that was prescribed to him for his mental health.

Thomas was initially given sertraline, a drug used to treat depression, and zopiclone, a sleeping tablet after he complained of having trouble sleeping due to work stress.

However, the drugs were not making him better, following which his doctor gave him citalopram, but as per reports days near his death, Thomas had stopped taking his medication.

After the tragic passing of her husband, Lady Gabriella made first public appearance at the Princess of Wales annual Christmas carol service at Westminister Abbey in December.

The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter received an invitation from Kate to help out in the planning of the highly anticipated service.

Furthermore, weeks before the death anniversary, Thomas parents, Jill and Martin Kingston, went on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme to call for change.

In their emotional appearance, they urged the health experts to explicitly informed both the patients and their guardians of all the potential side effects of the medication, and what would happen if they stop taking them.

Notably, Lady Gabriella is 57th in the line of succession for the British throne and have no children with late husband Thomas Kingston.

