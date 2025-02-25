Entertainment

Nikki Glaser break silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at 2025 Grammys

Nikki Glaser revealed why she stepped back from roasting Taylor Swift at Grammys earlier this month

  • February 25, 2025

Nikki Glaser break silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at 2025 Grammys  

Nikki Glaser has finally revealed why she ignored Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammy Awards show.

In an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, the 40-year-old American comedian shared that she did not prepare any monologue to roast the pop star at the star-studded event.

Nikki explained that despite being a die-hard fan of the singer, she deliberately did not involve Taylor in her iconic trolling session at the awards show.

The reality TV star additionally stated that she did not want to invade the personal space of the megastar, as she admired and respected her as an artist.

"Everyone wants a piece [of Taylor], I will never be the one to be like, Excuse me ever. It’s almost rude," she explained.

The popular comedian-turned-actress said, "There’s no way that she’s dying for that on a night like this where everyone’s doing it… and of course she would be so nice. I know exactly how it would go down."

During the podcast, Nikki Glaser further disclosed that she has spent nearly $100,000 on tickets to attend 22 shows of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking The Eras Tour

