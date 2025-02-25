Behroze Sabzwari shares shocking reason of increase in divorces rates

Pakistan's veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari has named a shocking reason behind majority of the divorces in the country.
The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor has never shied away from sharing his opinions on societal issues, and he remained the same on Madeha Naqvi's morning show Subh Ka Samaa.
On Monday, February 23, Behroze made his first appearance with wife Safeena Sheikh in a televised show, where the topic of increase in divorce rates was being discussed.
As the host asked the couple to share their views on these recent developments in the separation cases, Safeena revealed number of reason a couple could seek divorce, including miscommunication and difference in expectations.
However, the 68-year-old actor boldly replied that the rise in divorce is because the girls are spoiled by their families.
"I attend elaborate wedding events with a budget of 20 crores, yet they don’t last even a few months or days. The situation in marriages nowadays has changed," Behroze said.
The Kankar actor continued sarcastically, "Parents pamper their daughter excessively, telling them, 'Don’t worry, live like a queen, we’ve spent ten crores on your wedding.'"
Furthermore, Behroze also noted how young people now are choosing love marriages, which they regret later on when the reality of married life settles in.
It is pertinent to note, Behroze Sabzwari’s son Shehroze Sabzwari got divorce after eight years of marriage to fellow actress Syra Yousuf.