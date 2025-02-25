Shahid Kapoor's wife pens heartfelt note on his 44th birthday: 'My forever'

Shahid Kapoor received an adorable snap from wife Mira Rajput as he celebrate his big day.
The head-over-heels pair are always looking for ways to show off their love and admiration for each other, whether it is a social media post or interviews.
The Jab We Met actor’s special day was no different as wife Mira turned to her Instagram, on February 25, to share an affectionate click of the pair with a heartwarming message.
In the romantic click, Shahid and Mira were seen staring lovingly into each other's eyes and smiling widely, with a lit-blurred background.
The caption of the endearing post began with the 30-year-old expressing her love for the Kabir Singh actor, noting, "Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever (red heart)."
Mira continued her love note, as she penned, "In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one. The magic is in you."
The post garnered attraction from Shahid's fans, who flooded the comments with birthday wishes for the Vivah actor.
On work front, Shahid Kapoor has begun filming for his next project, which is temporarily titled Arjun Ustara, where he will be starring alongside Triptii Dimri.