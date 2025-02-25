Entertainment

Elle Fanning honours Timothée Chalamet after surprise 2025 SAG win

Timothée Chalamet receives special nod from his 'A Complete Unknown' co-star Elle Fanning after surprise SAG win

  by Web Desk
  February 25, 2025
Elle Fanning gave a special nod to her A Complete Unknown co-star, Timothée Chalamet, after his surprise victory at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards show.

The Dune 2 star won the prestigious Best Actor award for his newly released biopic at the event held on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Shortly after the star-studded awards ceremony, Fanning took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her co-star's major career milestone.

The 26-year-old actress shared an adorable photo of herself alongside Chalamet from the gala, where she is seen giving him a gentle kiss on the cheek just before he went on stage to accept his award.

The Maleficent starlet penned a heartwarming caption that reads, "YESSSSSSSSS WINNNERRRRR." She also included several star-eye emojis over the note. 

Chalamet responded to the co-actress' sweet effort by re-sharing her post as a gesture of appreciation.

For those unaware, Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning starred together in the drama-musical film, which also featured notable actors such as Monica Barbaro, Joan Baez, and Edward Norton. 

The film was directed by the critically acclaimed filmmaker James Mangold. 

A Complete Unknown was released across the theatres on December 25, 2024. 

