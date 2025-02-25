Elle Fanning honours Timothée Chalamet after surprise 2025 SAG win  

Elle Fanning gave a special nod to her A Complete Unknown co-star, Timothée Chalamet, after his surprise victory at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards show.
The Dune 2 star won the prestigious Best Actor award for his newly released biopic at the event held on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Shortly after the star-studded awards ceremony, Fanning took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her co-star's major career milestone.
The 26-year-old actress shared an adorable photo of herself alongside Chalamet from the gala, where she is seen giving him a gentle kiss on the cheek just before he went on stage to accept his award.
In the viral snapshot, she was seen placing a gentle kiss on the actor's cheek before he went to the stage to accept the award.
The Maleficent starlet penned a heartwarming caption that reads, "YESSSSSSSSS WINNNERRRRR." She also included several star-eye emojis over the note.
Chalamet responded to the co-actress' sweet effort by re-sharing her post as a gesture of appreciation.
For those unaware, Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning starred together in the drama-musical film, which also featured notable actors such as Monica Barbaro, Joan Baez, and Edward Norton.
The film was directed by the critically acclaimed filmmaker James Mangold.
A Complete Unknown was released across the theatres on December 25, 2024.