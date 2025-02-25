Entertainment

Victoria Beckham’s husband David details shocking injury that led to retirement

David Beckham, tied the knot with Victoria on July 4, 1999, retired from soccer in 2013

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham has opened up about shocking back-breaking injury he suffered in 2011, which ultimately led to his retirement from football.

During an interview with Men's Health UK, the former England footballer detailed the gruelling injury.

"I actually broke my back. I was living in LA and cracked my spine," he began.

Beckham went on to share, "I had pain after a game, I went for a scan and couldn't find anything wrong with it.I was insisting there was something not right there – I could feel it. So, they injected me with dye, and then it came up."

"It was a bad one," he added.

Now, as he approaches his 50s, Beckham says his body is "feeling better than it has done for a long time." 

He often seen working out with his wife Victoria in their home gym.

In the interview, David also revealed that he enjoys playing padel three times a week as well as working out everyday to maintain his jaw-dropping physique.

David Beckham, tied the knot with Victoria on July 4, 1999,  retired from soccer in 2013.

