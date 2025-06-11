Entertainment

Shakira takes trip down memory lane after hitting major career milestone

The 'Waka Waka' crooner reminisced about the heartfelt moments she spent caring for her hair

Shakira revealed her beauty secret after launching her highly-anticipated first hair care line, Isima.

The globally recognized musician finally launched her hair-care brand on Monday, June 9, amid her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. 

In a heartfelt conversation with Allure, Shakira reflected on her personal experience of using hair-care products for the safety of hair.

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker stated, "My hair was so broken and brittle. And I looked like one of those troll dolls. Too much bleach."

During the interview, she shared her iconic hair transformation over the past years.

The singer further shared a throwback photo of herself, showing her long brunette with her natural curly brunette when she first attended the Latin Grammy Awards in 2000.

Shakira has launched eight different hair care products which debut on Isima’s official website this month and, will be available for distribution in July 2025.

Shakira shares heartfelt experience of her hair-care: 

Speaking with WWD, the Waka Waka singer noted, "My hair has been my identity for a long time. My entire life I’ve felt that way, and I’ve had a love-hate relationship with my hair."

"I love it because I need it, but I also hate it when it makes me suffer," the Colombian singer-songwriter added.

Shakira's projects: 

Shakira is currently busy with her seventh ongoing concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she began on February 11, and is set to conclude her shows on November 16, 2025. 

