Brooklyn Beckham sends heartbreaking message to his dad amid feud

Brooklyn Beckham has delivered a devastating blow to his famous family, reportedly informing them he "wants no contact” with them.
A source told Page Six, Brooklyn is not on talking terms with parents Victoria and David, as well as his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, with whom he has always been so close.
On Monday a source close to Brooklyn shared that Brooklyn was excited that his dad is finally getting his long-awaited knighthood, as he knew it was so important.
To note, the former England soccer captain will get his knighthood on Friday in King Charles’ birthday honors list.
But Brooklyn was devastated as he found out the major news through the media outlet.
Reports differ on the reason for Brooklyn Beckham's lack of communication with his family regarding a royal honor.
While the source close to Brooklym shared that because “Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect.”
However, Brooklyn’s source refuted the claims that he had asked for no contact with his family, saying, “Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honor.”
Brooklyn Beckham feud with Beckham's family:
Brooklyn and Beckham’s family feud ignited as he missed his dad’s 50th birthday celebrations last month.
He shared that he didn’t want to be in the same room with his brother Romeo’s then-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.