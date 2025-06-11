Entertainment

Blake Lively's sister shows unshaken support after Justin Baldoni's legal loss

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a high-profile legal battle since December last year

Blake Lively has been receiving strong support from her family members after Justin Baldoni faced a major setback in their ongoing legal battle.

The Gossip Girl alum's eldest sibling, Robyn Lively, turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 10, shortly after the Los Angeles Court’s judge dismissed Justin’s infamous defamatory lawsuit. 

In her series of pictures, Blake’s sister posted a throwback photo alongside Blake, accompanied with an emotional note, "I held you then..."

The other snapshot showed the grown-up sister’s close bond that she shared "Now."

In the third slide, Robyn concluded her unwavering support with the statement that read, "And always," before adding, "No one knows you quite like I do, and man am I ever proud of you ... I love you sister."

The Another Simple Favor starlet re-shared all three posts on her Instagram Stories by playing a hit track, "I Love You Always Forever," in the background.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle: 

This post comes after Judge Lewis J. Liman granted the motion to dismiss the $400 million lawsuit submitted by Justin and the Wayfarer Parties against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in December last year.

Blake Lively initially filed a sexual harassment case against Justin Baldoni in December 2024, alleging the actor harassed her during the filming of their movie It Ends With Us.

The trial of the former costars is scheduled to begin in March 2026.

