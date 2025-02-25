Entertainment

BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release

Lisa is gearing up for the release of her first full-length album 'Alter Ego' featuring several global artists

BLACKPINK Lisa adds another feather to her cap days before the release of her debut album!

The 27-year-old renowned singer is set to become the first ever K-pop artist to perform at the Oscars 2025.

As reported by Soompi, the Academy announced on Monday, February 24 that Lisa would be performing her new song Born Again at the prestigious award show.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, just couple of days after the Lalisa crooner's debuts her studio album, on February 28, 2025.

Lisa will be joined by Doja Cat and RAYE, who were featured on this track, making it officially the first live performance of the song.

Born Again was pre-released on February 7, 2025 and is part of Lisa’s upcoming first full-length album.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK’s youngest member is gearing up for the release of her album, which features many globally renowned artists including Megan Thee Stallion and Tyla.

It is pertinent to note, Lisa has also ventured in acting with her debut in the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16, 2025.

