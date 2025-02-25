King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal duties may create major troubles for King Charles.
In a conversation with Saga magazine, the former broadcaster, Sir Trevor McDonald, predicted the upcoming royal tensions after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official exit from their royal roles.
The veteran media professional stated, "We cannot afford to lose someone so young, so full of energy and so imbued with the charitable instincts that are at the core of our Royal Family."
Recounting his personal experience of meeting with Harry, Trevor added, "Having met him three or four times over the years, I found him unfailingly friendly, honest, and genuine."
He also pointed out that despite having a non-royal family background, Meghan Markle brings a valuable change to the monarchy.
"She is a foreigner: an American, a divorcee, a former actress, and black, by having a different background, perhaps she could have changed how the Royal Family is perceived by those who had never before felt a strong connection," Trevor added.
These bombshell claims came after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.
Buckingham Palace decided to stop the two from developing their SussexRoyal brand.
Although the couple, who married in 2018, kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, they are no longer labelled as His or Her Royal Highness [HRH].
As of now, neither King Charles nor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have commented on these ongoing speculations.