King Charles gives huge nod to ‘local businesses’ with high-profile visit

King Charles is giving local businesses his seal of approval!
On Tuesday, February 25, the Royal Family of the UK took to Instagram and shared a video, updating the royal fans about the Monarch’s latest visit.
For his new outing, Charles paid a visit to a local beer and malt liquors business, Tower Brewery, which has been existing for 24 years.
At Tower Brewery, King Charles also participated in the production process and toured the building.
He also met some other local business owners at a reception and engaged in a lighthearted conversation with them.
“Cheers to local businesses!” read the post’s caption, adding, “The King visited Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent, which has been part of the community for 24 years.”
Providing a brief introduction about the brewery, the statement continued, “The building, a renovated water tower originally built in the 1970s, was restored by John Mills in 2001. Since then, he has created award-winning beers and received a Civic Society Award for the building’s restoration.”
“During the visit, His Majesty learned about the brewery’s production process and joined local business owners at a reception,” the Palace mentioned.
Moreover, King Charles’ this appearance comes after he visited JCB Machines World headquarters in Rocester to mark its 80th anniversary.