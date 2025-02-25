Royal

King Charles gives huge nod to ‘local businesses’ with high-profile visit

The British Monarch, Charles III, cheers on local businesses with an exclusive visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025

King Charles gives huge nod to ‘local businesses’ with high-profile visit


King Charles is giving local businesses his seal of approval!

On Tuesday, February 25, the Royal Family of the UK took to Instagram and shared a video, updating the royal fans about the Monarch’s latest visit.

For his new outing, Charles paid a visit to a local beer and malt liquors business, Tower Brewery, which has been existing for 24 years.

At Tower Brewery, King Charles also participated in the production process and toured the building.

He also met some other local business owners at a reception and engaged in a lighthearted conversation with them.

“Cheers to local businesses!” read the post’s caption, adding, “The King visited Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent, which has been part of the community for 24 years.”

Providing a brief introduction about the brewery, the statement continued, “The building, a renovated water tower originally built in the 1970s, was restored by John Mills in 2001. Since then, he has created award-winning beers and received a Civic Society Award for the building’s restoration.”

“During the visit, His Majesty learned about the brewery’s production process and joined local business owners at a reception,” the Palace mentioned.

Moreover, King Charles’ this appearance comes after he visited JCB Machines World headquarters in Rocester to mark its 80th anniversary.

King Frederik hosts special reception for new Danish Armed Forces officers

King Frederik hosts special reception for new Danish Armed Forces officers
Cristiano Ronaldo’s GOAT claim rejected as Benzema backs another legend

Cristiano Ronaldo’s GOAT claim rejected as Benzema backs another legend
Meghan Markle’s sad reply to acting in ‘Suits’ again as show creator gives nod

Meghan Markle’s sad reply to acting in ‘Suits’ again as show creator gives nod
Vladimir Putin proposes US-Russia resource deal amid Ukraine tensions

Vladimir Putin proposes US-Russia resource deal amid Ukraine tensions
King Frederik hosts special reception for new Danish Armed Forces officers
King Frederik hosts special reception for new Danish Armed Forces officers
Meghan Markle’s sad reply to acting in ‘Suits’ again as show creator gives nod
Meghan Markle’s sad reply to acting in ‘Suits’ again as show creator gives nod
King Felipe holds meetings with new appointed officials at Zarzuela Palace
King Felipe holds meetings with new appointed officials at Zarzuela Palace
King Carl, Queen Silvia mark Ukraine war anniversary at Palace church service
King Carl, Queen Silvia mark Ukraine war anniversary at Palace church service
King Frederik, Queen Mary express support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion
King Frederik, Queen Mary express support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion
King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
Prince William releases first statement after former aide's bombshell interview
Prince William releases first statement after former aide's bombshell interview
Lady Gabriella marks first death anniversary of husband Thomas Kingston
Lady Gabriella marks first death anniversary of husband Thomas Kingston
Prince William makes ‘indirect attack’ at brother Prince Harry amid rift
Prince William makes ‘indirect attack’ at brother Prince Harry amid rift
Meghan Markle using ‘commercially valuable’ Archie, Lilibet for her benefit
Meghan Markle using ‘commercially valuable’ Archie, Lilibet for her benefit
Queen Mary reunites with King Frederik in Copenhagen after solo Australia trip
Queen Mary reunites with King Frederik in Copenhagen after solo Australia trip
Earl Charles Spencer gushes over new partner amid divorce proceedings
Earl Charles Spencer gushes over new partner amid divorce proceedings