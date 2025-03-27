Luxembourg Royal Family celebrates Prince François 2nd birthday

Prince François, the third in the line of succession for the Luxembourg throne has turned two.
The Royal Family's young heir was captured celebrating his special day with parents, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie and older brother Prince Charles.
On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the Royals turned to their official Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg Instagram account to share an adorable video from the celebrations.
In the clip, the two-year-old could be seen admiring his birthday cake, which featured a small train, making the young royal more interested.
Related: Prince Charles of Luxembourg undertakes first-ever royal engagement
François was accompanied by his family, who were all smiles.
Princess Stephanie could also be seen playing with her son as she rode a wooden bike in order to encouraging the heir to himself.
Prince François was born on March 27, 2023, at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg.
Related: World’s richest country: Tiny paradise with incredible attractions
Prince François father, Prince Guillaume is next in line to the throne after Grand Duke Henri, followed by his eldest son Prince Charles and then the two-year-old himself.