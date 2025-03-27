Prince William reveals his favorite emoji and its hilarious: Find out

Prince William has revealed his favorite emoji and it is hilarious!
During a candid chat on the set of Clarkson's Farm for an upcoming episode, the Prince of Wales left the presenter Vick Hope giggling uncontrollably when he confessed his favorite emoji.
The future king made the surprising revelation while speaking with Vick, who reminded him of his previous admission.
“It's been a while since we caught up in Birmingham,” Prince William said while greeting Vick, in the video making rounds on social media.
As they greeted each other, Vick playfully brought up William's favorite emoji, leaving the Prince of Wales blushing and laughing
"It was, it was. You mentioned the aubergine emoji was your favourite." Vick joked.
Prince William said with a chuckle, "Yes. Thank you for reminding me about that. It felt like the environment to do it, not for today maybe."
Prince William's visit to the Clarkson's Farm set was part of a special episode focused on farmer's mental health.
He met with the cast and crew, including Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, and discussed the challenges faced by the industry.
