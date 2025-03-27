Royal

Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify

'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast, produced by Lemonada Media, will be released on April 8

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025


Meghan Markle's new podcast has given a seal of approval by spotify!

Spotify has shared the trailer for the Meghan’s upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, despite terminating their contract with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2023.

"Join Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to hear the unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders. The show launches April 8th, wherever you get your podcasts. Hit subscribe now so you never miss an episode!" the streaming giant penned alongside the two-minute trailer.

In the trailer, Meghan said: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.”

Related: Meghan Markle hits with 'stealing' claims before launch of podcast series

"We're diving into the highs — and the lows – and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses. And of course, we're going to get some girl talk!" she added.

The first episode of Confessions of a Female Founder, which will be produced by Lemonada Media, will be released on April 8.

Related: Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series

