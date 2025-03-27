Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering

Queen Rania dropped jaws in a gorgeous red ensemble at newest iftar event!
In her new Instagram post on Thursday, March 27, the Queen Consort of Jordan shared a couple of snaps and videos from her latest iftar gathering where she hosted the women from armed forces and security services.
For the event, Rania exuded glamour in a striking red kaftan-style gown featuring intricate blue embroidery.
The ensemble featured a round neckline, and a belted waist, with a flowing, semi-sheer outer layer that added more appeal to the overall outfit.
She styled her hair in big curls and wore glam makeup to complement the look.
Carrying a blue clutch that coordinated with the embroidery, Queen Rania kept her accessories minimal to maintain focus on the gorgeous outfit and paired the look with classic heels.
“Yesterday’s Iftar with a group of military and security personnel. Thank you for your tireless service,” read the caption accompanying the beautiful snaps.
In the second slide, the Queen shared a clip showcasing her entering the venue where the grand iftar gathering was organized.
The clip captured her having a delightful conversation with the women invited at the special event.
Meanwhile, in another video, the Queen can be seen cheerfully meeting all the guests.