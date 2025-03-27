Royal

Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering

Jordan's Queen Rania hosts special iftar gathering for women from armed forces and security services

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025

Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering


Queen Rania dropped jaws in a gorgeous red ensemble at newest iftar event!

In her new Instagram post on Thursday, March 27, the Queen Consort of Jordan shared a couple of snaps and videos from her latest iftar gathering where she hosted the women from armed forces and security services.

For the event, Rania exuded glamour in a striking red kaftan-style gown featuring intricate blue embroidery.

The ensemble featured a round neckline, and a belted waist, with a flowing, semi-sheer outer layer that added more appeal to the overall outfit.

She styled her hair in big curls and wore glam makeup to complement the look.

P.C. Instagram/queenrania
P.C. Instagram/queenrania

Carrying a blue clutch that coordinated with the embroidery, Queen Rania kept her accessories minimal to maintain focus on the gorgeous outfit and paired the look with classic heels.

“Yesterday’s Iftar with a group of military and security personnel. Thank you for your tireless service,” read the caption accompanying the beautiful snaps.

In the second slide, the Queen shared a clip showcasing her entering the venue where the grand iftar gathering was organized.

The clip captured her having a delightful conversation with the women invited at the special event.

Meanwhile, in another video, the Queen can be seen cheerfully meeting all the guests.

