King Felipe holds meetings with new appointed officials at Zarzuela Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • February 25, 2025
King Felipe is welcoming key officials at the Zarzuela Palace!

In his latest appearance, the Spanish Monarch received the newly appointment presidents or major organizations and also the archbishop.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, February 25, the Royal Family of Spain shared a slew of photos from the meetings with a brief caption to introduce the freshly appointed officials.

“This morning, the King received the recently appointed President of Airbus Spain, Francisco Javier Sánchez Segura, and Alejandra Kindelán Oteyza, President of the Spanish Banking Association, at the Zarzuela Palace,” the Palace noted.

After King Felipe’s meeting with the presidents of Airbus Spain and Spanish Banking Association, he held a meeting with the Archbishop of Santiago de Compostela.

“The King then held a meeting with the Archbishop of Santiago de Compostela, Monsignor Francisco José Prieto Fernández, on the occasion of his appointment,” the caption added.

For the meetings, King Felipe opted to dress in a formal attire, wearing a black suit with a light blue shirt and maroon tie.

Moreover, these meetings come just a day after Felipe VI met new ambassadors of Ghana, Slovenia, France, Nepal, Rwanda, and Mongolia, and received the Letters of Credentials from them.

