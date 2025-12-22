Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

'The Odyssey' trailer: Matt Damon faces epic trials on journey home

Christopher Nolan's film features a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland

  • By Hania Jamil
The Odyssey trailer: Matt Damon faces epic trials on journey home
'The Odyssey' trailer: Matt Damon faces epic trials on journey home

Christopher Nolan has once again managed to make his fans sit on the edge of their seats with the thrilling trailer for The Odyssey.

On Monday, December 22, Universal released the first trailer for the highly anticipated adaptation of Homer's epic saga.

The film follows the Greek hero Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, as he faces demons and shipwrecks while trying to return home after the Trojan War.

In the trailer, Matt declares that no one would be able to stop his men and him from returning home after years of war, "not even me," as fans see a glimpse of Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' wife, Penelope, and Tom Holland as their son, Telemachus.

The Monday update showed Odysseus and his men making their way back home, as they walk across land, sail by sea and trek through caves.

Furthermore, The Odyssey cast members also include Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and more.

Besides directing one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, Nolan wrote the script and produced the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas.

The Odyssey is set to hit theatres on July 17.

Watch The Odyssey trailer here:



Chris Rea, 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer dies at 74

Chris Rea, 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer dies at 74
James Ransone's devastated wife issues first statement after his tragic death

James Ransone's devastated wife issues first statement after his tragic death
Anok Yai reveals emotional health update, 'congenital defect' impacting her lungs

Anok Yai reveals emotional health update, 'congenital defect' impacting her lungs
Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter

Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter
Bad Bunny, J Balvin end feud on stage in shocking move: What happened

Bad Bunny, J Balvin end feud on stage in shocking move: What happened
Chuck Norris announces ex-wife Dianne’s death in heartbreaking statement

Chuck Norris announces ex-wife Dianne’s death in heartbreaking statement
Olivia Rodrigo bursts into tears as she speaks on Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo bursts into tears as she speaks on Louis Partridge split
'Bridgerton' showrunner shares ‘juicy’ plot twists of season 4

'Bridgerton' showrunner shares ‘juicy’ plot twists of season 4
Tom Holland to Harry Styles: Top Gen Z stars who redefined Hollywood

Tom Holland to Harry Styles: Top Gen Z stars who redefined Hollywood
Deuxmoi issues first statement after backlash over 'Heated Rivalry' video

Deuxmoi issues first statement after backlash over 'Heated Rivalry' video
‘Bridgerton 4’: Nicola Coughlan ignites buzz as she introduces baby Elliot

‘Bridgerton 4’: Nicola Coughlan ignites buzz as she introduces baby Elliot
Top 10 Christmas songs to add to your 2025 music playlist this holiday season

Top 10 Christmas songs to add to your 2025 music playlist this holiday season

Popular News

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David
6 minutes ago
Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27

Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27
27 minutes ago
Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
48 minutes ago