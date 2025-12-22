'The Odyssey' trailer: Matt Damon faces epic trials on journey home

Christopher Nolan has once again managed to make his fans sit on the edge of their seats with the thrilling trailer for The Odyssey.
On Monday, December 22, Universal released the first trailer for the highly anticipated adaptation of Homer's epic saga.
The film follows the Greek hero Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, as he faces demons and shipwrecks while trying to return home after the Trojan War.
In the trailer, Matt declares that no one would be able to stop his men and him from returning home after years of war, "not even me," as fans see a glimpse of Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' wife, Penelope, and Tom Holland as their son, Telemachus.
The Monday update showed Odysseus and his men making their way back home, as they walk across land, sail by sea and trek through caves.
Furthermore, The Odyssey cast members also include Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and more.
Besides directing one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, Nolan wrote the script and produced the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas.
The Odyssey is set to hit theatres on July 17.
Watch The Odyssey trailer here: