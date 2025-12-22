Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Chris Rea, 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer dies at 74

The English singer and guitarist had previously been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001

Chris Rea, 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer dies at 74

Chris Rea, known for hits including Driving Home For Christmas, has passed away at the age of 74.

On Monday, December 22, a rep for his family announced Rea's death, noting, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris."

"He passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family," the spokesperson for the English singer's wife and two children added.

Since the release of Driving Home For Christmas in 1986, which tells the story of a weary traveller returning home, Chris Rea's name has been synonymous with the festive season.

Born in Middlesbrough, he recorded Let's Dance with his pal comedian Bob Mortimer, in 1997 for Middlesbrough FC's FA Cup Final appearance.

The club shared an emotional tribute upon Rea's death announcement, penning, "We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chris Rea. A Teesside icon. Rest in peace, Chris."

Notably, the musician had previously been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2021.

Chris Rea recorded 25 solo albums, two of which topped the UK albums chart.

