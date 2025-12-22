Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
James Ransone's devastated wife issues first statement after his tragic death

  • By Fatima Hassan
James Ransone' life partner, Jamie McPhee, has finally broken her silence after the actor's heartbreaking death.

The popular American artist, who gained fame with his superhit movies like The Wire and It: Chapter Two, tragically committed suicide on Sunday, December 21.

After the actor's death, news spread on social media, and his fans began raising their concerns and expressing their curiosity about the reason for the deceased star's suicide.

Taking to her Instagram account, his devastated wife shared her first statement with a heartwarming photo.

Jamie began her somber tribute, "I told you I have loved you 1000 times before, and I know I will love you again."

"You told me - I need to be more like you, and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever," the mom-of-two stated in the caption.

P.C.: James Ransone/Instagram
P.C.: James Ransone/Instagram 

According to multiple media reports, James Ransone passed away at the age of 46; his death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's records.

As per the medical documents, the deceased actor was found dead in his LA home. 

Upon the police official's discovery, the actor was hanging as he committed suicide due to mental health issues.

The actor, who played Ziggy in HBO's drama series, survived with his wife, Jamie McPhee, and his two kids.

