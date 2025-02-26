Prince William makes mistake in first announcement after Princess Kate vacay

Prince William had to delete his first post after vacation with Kate Middleton due to an error.
On Tuesday, February 25, the Prince of Wales made an error in his first announcement after enjoying family holiday last week.
The future King posted a picture shaking hands with the new men's manager for England's national football team, Thomas Tuchel, at Windsor Castle.
He captioned it on X, "Great to meet new @england manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team."
However, Willam deleted the post minutes later and shared it again with an edited note, "Great to meet new @england men's manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team."
Other than the men's England manager, there is also the head coach of the women's team Sarina Wiegman.
The edit was important as William seemingly failed to acknowledge that Thomas is specifically the men's team manager, while Sarina serves as head coach of the women's team.
Notably, this marks Prince William’s first announcement after resuming royal duties.
He was taking a break with Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at the island of Mustique.