Norwegian royal issues urgent health update amid treatment

Norwegian royal Princess Märtha Louise, husband Shaman Durek Verrett has issued an urgent statement about a serious health battle.
As per Hello Magazine, the 50-year-old, spiritual leader disclosed that he is currently undergoing dialysis three times a week.
In his message, Durek said, "I lost my kidney transplant several years ago. I now undergo dialysis three times a week just to stay alive. These attacks haven’t just hurt emotionally. They’ve made that fight harder."
Elsewhere in his statement, he also revealed, “I've been relentlessly targeted by Norwegian media, Se og Hør in particular, for the past six years. I’ve been portrayed in ways that have deeply harmed my health, my character, my reputation, my business, and the people I love, my family and friends.”
He also claimed that he was subjected to two violations by Se og Hør—first, for publishing a nude photo without his consent, and second, for spreading false allegations of abuse.
Durek disclosed that his claims were supported by the Norwegian Press Professional Committee who ruled that Se og Hør violated press code.
To note, he exclusively opened up about his health in a exclusive discussion with outlet in August.
He said, "I've had a lot of blood pressure issues and have been prone to infections since I was a kid. I lived in countries such as Israel during wars and suffered physical abuse as a child – a lot of these elements broke down my system."
Durek Verrett is an American shaman who is engaged to Princess Märtha Louise of Norway in June 2022, Their royal wedding, due to take place on Saturday 31 August 2024.