King Charles unveils heartfelt tribute to late family members at Balmoral

King Charles has paid a heartfelt tribute to late Queen with the recent renovations at his beloved Balmoral residence.
The 76-year-old monarch has carefully curated the grounds to include sentimental additions, including a thistle maze and a Celtic maze garden.
According to former royal gardener Jack Stooks, the maze holds a special significance for King Charles, dating back to his childhood with mother Queen Elizabeth II.
"Mazes are very special to Charles as he used to love playing in the maze at Sandringham when he was young. His grandmother, the late Queen Mother, used to speak fondly about her memories of him in the maze and how much he loved the topiary," said Jack, who worked as a senior gardener at Highgrove for King Charles for over two decades.
He further added, “It's likely Charles wanted to bring some of the nostalgia of his childhood back to the Balmoral gardens and make it a place of fun and excitement for future generations. Balmoral was also a very special residence for the Queen, so Charles will want others to enjoy a place that was so special for his mother. It's like a tribute to her.”
King Charles and Queen have enjoyed summers at the Balmoral Estate throughout their lives.
Balmoral also holds a special place in royal history due to its status as the death place of the Queen, who passed away on September 8, 2022.