Royal Family makes big decision about Harry during King Charles hospital stay

King Charles recently suffered a health scare due to side effects of his cancer treatment, which led him to the hospital.
Although, his stay to the hospital was brief, the monarch was forced to cancel his various royal engagements.
During this tough time, the royal family made a big decision about Prince Harry by avoiding alarming him 5,000 miles away.
Buckingham Palace chose not to inform the Duke of Sussex about his father's condition, according to reports in The Sun.
Prince Harry only heard about his father's hospitalization when the news broke to the rest of the world, when the news broke to the rest of the world, as per the reports.
“He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him anymore,” a source told the outlet.
They further added, “He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends.”
Prince Harry is understood not to be on speaking terms with many senior members of the Royal Family following his decision to step back as a working royal in January 2020.
The last time he saw King Charles was during his half-hour visit to him in February 2024, when the Monarch's cancer diagnosis was announced.
