Prince Harry’s shocking exit sparks controversy as charity faces challenges

Prince Harry’s departure from his beloved Sentebale charity is reportedly “far from over,” as internal tensions and a growing feud continue to shake the organization.
As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex resigned from Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded in 2006 in memory of his mother, Princess Diana.
He left the organization amid serious allegations of bullying, harassment, sexism and racism,
Gareth Russell, the author of The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of Royal History at Hampton Court, revealed the implications of this surprising resignation.
The author explained about "poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir and the cover-up that ensued".
Russell noted, "We have seen statements and counter-statements already from both sides of this debate."
Speaking about how Harry's resignation will affect the duke going forward, Russell said: "I suppose it really will depend on how the matter is resolved."
He added, "Any impact it will have on the Duke of Sussex will depend on how things resolve themselves, and it doesn't seem like a resolution in terms of the two sides, different versions of what happened, is close.”
"This could continue as a debate as a source of tension for quite some time," Russell said.
Regarding the charity's future, he stated, "Again, I think for the charity, it really depends on if there is any resolution between the two sides."
To note, this role was among Prince Harry's final personal patronages following his departure from royal duties in 2020.