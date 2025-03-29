Royal

Prince Harry’s shocking exit sparks controversy as charity faces challenges

The Duke of Sussex resigned from Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded in 2006

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Prince Harry’s shocking exit sparks controversy as charity faces challenges
Prince Harry’s shocking exit sparks controversy as charity faces challenges

Prince Harry’s departure from his beloved Sentebale charity is reportedly “far from over,” as internal tensions and a growing feud continue to shake the organization.

As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex resigned from Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded in 2006 in memory of his mother, Princess Diana.

He left the organization amid serious allegations of bullying, harassment, sexism and racism,

Gareth Russell, the author of The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of Royal History at Hampton Court, revealed the implications of this surprising resignation.

The author explained about "poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir and the cover-up that ensued".

Russell noted, "We have seen statements and counter-statements already from both sides of this debate."

Speaking about how Harry's resignation will affect the duke going forward, Russell said: "I suppose it really will depend on how the matter is resolved."

He added, "Any impact it will have on the Duke of Sussex will depend on how things resolve themselves, and it doesn't seem like a resolution in terms of the two sides, different versions of what happened, is close.”

"This could continue as a debate as a source of tension for quite some time," Russell said.

Regarding the charity's future, he stated, "Again, I think for the charity, it really depends on if there is any resolution between the two sides."

To note, this role was among Prince Harry's final personal patronages following his departure from royal duties in 2020.

Norwegian royal issues urgent health update amid treatment
Norwegian royal issues urgent health update amid treatment
Princess Beatrice’s new role mirrors Duchess Sophie’s path
Princess Beatrice’s new role mirrors Duchess Sophie’s path
Prince William releases emotional video amid King Charles’ cancer battle
Prince William releases emotional video amid King Charles’ cancer battle
King Charles in good health despite treatment side effects: Report
King Charles in good health despite treatment side effects: Report
King Charles reveals Prince Edward’s new role after health scare
King Charles reveals Prince Edward’s new role after health scare
Princess Anne rushes to meet King Charles after hospitalisation
Princess Anne rushes to meet King Charles after hospitalisation
Princess Anne steps in for King Charles as he faces health struggles
Princess Anne steps in for King Charles as he faces health struggles
Spanish Royal Family shares details on Queen Letizia’s ongoing royal trip
Spanish Royal Family shares details on Queen Letizia’s ongoing royal trip
Queen Máxima attends special iftar meeting at Amsterdam’s key organization
Queen Máxima attends special iftar meeting at Amsterdam’s key organization
King Charles makes first appearance after hospitalisation
King Charles makes first appearance after hospitalisation
Meghan Markle’s ‘jarring’ new moves hint at ‘identity crisis’: Expert
Meghan Markle’s ‘jarring’ new moves hint at ‘identity crisis’: Expert
Duchess Sophie stuns in pastel blue Victoria Beckham suit during Brussels visit
Duchess Sophie stuns in pastel blue Victoria Beckham suit during Brussels visit