Princess Beatrice’s new role mirrors Duchess Sophie’s path

Princess Beatrice has followed in the footsteps of Duchess Sophie with her latest appointment.
Princess Beatrice has been announced as patron of Borne after she welcomed her daughter Athena, as she was weeks premature.
Borne is a medical research charity on a mission to end premature birth.
Beatrice's commitment is seemingly the reflection of how the Duchess of Edinburgh supported organisations for the visually impaired following her daughter's birth in 2003.
As per NHS, Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor was born with Esotropia which causes a squint in one eye that turns inwards.
Lady Louise underwent surgery to correct her vision but unfortunately, this was unsuccessful.
"Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny," said the Duchess, adding, "And it takes time to correct it. You've got to make sure one eye doesn’t become more dominant than the other."
In 2014, Lady Louise had a second procedure and she experienced a significant change in her vision.
"She's fine now – her eyesight is perfect," Sophie added.
Since Louise’s birth Sophie put her charitable efforts into supporting organisations like, Seeing Is Believing, the Vision Foundation and Orbis UK.