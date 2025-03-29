Swedish Royals share rare teen photos of King Carl to mark major milestone

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Sweden’s Royal Family unveiled rare glimpses of King Carl Gustaf’s teenage years.

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Saturday, March 29, the Swedish Royals shared an update about the Monarch’s upcoming engagement, reporting that he is visiting Sigtuna to mark a milestone occasion.

The update was accompanied by a carousel of throwback snaps, featuring King Carl’s teenage photographs.

In the new visit, the Swedish King will celebrate the milestone 100th anniversary of his old school.

“Today, the King is heading to Sigtuna to celebrate the 100th anniversary of his old school,” read the caption.

The statement continued, “The King began his education at the Humanistiska läroverket in Sigtuna in August 1959. The then Crown Prince Carl Gustaf then spent his teenage years at the boarding school. The King graduated from the real line in April 1966.”

In the gallery of images, the first slide featured a photo of King Carl, seemingly from his early teenage years, which was colored using some editing skills.

The King was dressed in his school uniform that included a white checkered shirt, a maroon blazer, a black tie, paired with grey pants.

As the slideshow of photographs continued, the carousel featured several snaps of Carl Gustaf from throughout his teenage.

The post received immense love and delightful reactions from royal fans.

