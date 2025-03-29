Royal

Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton’s relationship under strain?

The Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton's relationship reportedly faced troubles after skipping major event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton’s relationship under strain?
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton’s relationship under strain?

Princess Kate and her sister Pippa Matthews are reportedly facing tensions in their relationship.

As per RadarOnline, the source revealed that the rift seemingly happened after Kate skipped Pippa daughter’s birthday party as she attend Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales.

The source shared, “Kate is painfully aware that things have been changing for a while. The pressures of her public role have only increased since Queen Elizabeth passed away, pushing her husband and kids up in the line of succession.”

“The unfortunate collateral of that has been losing the laid-back Middleton family way of things she holds so dear … especially her once incredibly close relationship with her little sister,” the insider continued.

Related: Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture

However, another source refuted the claim mentioning that there has been no estrangement between them

“I don’t think that would ever happen. Of course, there are sometimes issues between sisters, but they have always had each other’s backs,” the insider said.

The source said, “Pippa and her husband are incredibly well-off and enjoy a private country life, whereas Kate is preparing her children to be the public faces of the monarchy.”

They added, “It’s chalk and cheese. I’m sure they still spend time together behind closed doors, but for now, it seems Pippa has no interest in stepping back into the spotlight alongside Kate.”

To note, Pippa married with James Mathews and the couple shares kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

Related: Princess Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton family member takes jab at Meghan Markle

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit
Prince Harry’s shocking exit sparks controversy as charity faces challenges
Prince Harry’s shocking exit sparks controversy as charity faces challenges
Norwegian royal issues urgent health update amid treatment
Norwegian royal issues urgent health update amid treatment
Princess Beatrice’s new role mirrors Duchess Sophie’s path
Princess Beatrice’s new role mirrors Duchess Sophie’s path
Prince William releases emotional video amid King Charles’ cancer battle
Prince William releases emotional video amid King Charles’ cancer battle
King Charles in good health despite treatment side effects: Report
King Charles in good health despite treatment side effects: Report
King Charles reveals Prince Edward’s new role after health scare
King Charles reveals Prince Edward’s new role after health scare
Princess Anne rushes to meet King Charles after hospitalisation
Princess Anne rushes to meet King Charles after hospitalisation
Princess Anne steps in for King Charles as he faces health struggles
Princess Anne steps in for King Charles as he faces health struggles
Spanish Royal Family shares details on Queen Letizia’s ongoing royal trip
Spanish Royal Family shares details on Queen Letizia’s ongoing royal trip
Queen Máxima attends special iftar meeting at Amsterdam’s key organization
Queen Máxima attends special iftar meeting at Amsterdam’s key organization
King Charles makes first appearance after hospitalisation
King Charles makes first appearance after hospitalisation