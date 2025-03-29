Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton’s relationship under strain?

Princess Kate and her sister Pippa Matthews are reportedly facing tensions in their relationship.
As per RadarOnline, the source revealed that the rift seemingly happened after Kate skipped Pippa daughter’s birthday party as she attend Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales.
The source shared, “Kate is painfully aware that things have been changing for a while. The pressures of her public role have only increased since Queen Elizabeth passed away, pushing her husband and kids up in the line of succession.”
“The unfortunate collateral of that has been losing the laid-back Middleton family way of things she holds so dear … especially her once incredibly close relationship with her little sister,” the insider continued.
However, another source refuted the claim mentioning that there has been no estrangement between them
“I don’t think that would ever happen. Of course, there are sometimes issues between sisters, but they have always had each other’s backs,” the insider said.
The source said, “Pippa and her husband are incredibly well-off and enjoy a private country life, whereas Kate is preparing her children to be the public faces of the monarchy.”
They added, “It’s chalk and cheese. I’m sure they still spend time together behind closed doors, but for now, it seems Pippa has no interest in stepping back into the spotlight alongside Kate.”
To note, Pippa married with James Mathews and the couple shares kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose.
