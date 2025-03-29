Royal

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa detailed high-level talks with Singaporean delegations during Singapore State Visit to Luxembourg

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit

Luxembourg and Singapore have strengthened their ties with key agreements during latest state visit.

On Friday, March 28, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa took to her official Instagram handle to share important updates about Singapore State Visit to Luxembourg.

The second and final day of the high-stakes visit began with a round table on finance sector.

“At the opening of the second day of the Singapore State Visit to Luxembourg, the Heads of State attended a meeting on finance at the Royal Hotel in the presence of Gilles Roth and Singaporean ministers, bringing together Singaporean and Luxembourgish experts. Sustainable finance, FinTech and digital finance were at the heart of the exchanges,” Maria detailed.

After the meeting, the Presidential Couple of Singapore and the Grand-Ducal Couple of Luxembourg visited Betzdorf Castle, which is the headquarters of the satellite operator “European Satellite Society” (SES).

At the headquarters, a memorandum of agreement was signed between SES and SpeQtral, a Singaporean aerospace company.

Following their visit to SES, the Heads of State then went to the National Fire and Rescue Center (CNIS), which marked the final stop of the State Visit.

“A second memorandum of agreement aimed at deepening cooperation between the Grand Ducal Fire and Rescue Corps (CGDIS) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was signed there,” stated Maria Teresa in the caption.

A presentation was also presented on one of the new electric ambulances that is set to begin service in a few days at the Grand-Duche.

Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, arrived on a two-day State Visit to Luxembourg on Thursday, March 27, upon receiving an invitation from Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

