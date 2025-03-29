Prince William takes key actions for good cause amid Scotland visit 

Prince William, heir to the British throne, recently took crucial steps in advancing his charity housing project during his one-day visit to Aberdeen, Scotland.
The 42-year-old British Royal Family member welcomed home residents to furnished housing on Thursday, March 27, as part of his Royal Foundation's Homewards program, which worked to combat homelessness across the United Kingdom.
William's charitable program included 31 newly renovated homes in Aberdeen and five new locations in the UK, where the residents recently moved.
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, launched the charity program in 2003, to resolve housing issues by working with local homelessness charities, authorities, and businesses.
During his recent work business trip, the father-of-three spoke with one of the residents during his surprise visit to the new homes.
The official Instagram handle of The Prince and Princess of Wales has also shared a few photos from his recent visit to furnished homes in Scotland.
This work trip of William marks his second solo international visit without Kate Middleton, as he previously went to Estonia to strengthen the ties with the UK.
According to multiple media reports, Prince William is set to take a break from his royal duties as he is expected to travel overseas with his wife and children during the Easter holidays.
However, King Charles' eldest son has not confirmed his vacation yet.
