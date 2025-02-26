Here's why Drake pulls out of Australia & New Zealand tour at last minute

Drake has canceled the remainder of his highly anticipated Australia and New Zealand tour.
As per Dailymail, the God’s Plan singer’s spokesperson confirmed that Drake has officially cancelled his shows due to a “scheduling conflict.”
The spokesperson said, “We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows.”
“All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.”
The member of Drake’s team added, “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon.”
They went on to say, “We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”
To note, Drake was scheduled to perform at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 4 before a date at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on March 7.
He was also set to play gigs at Auckland in New Zealand on March 15 and 16.