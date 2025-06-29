Kylie, Kendall Jenner bring high fashion to Bezos-Sánchez post-wedding festivities

'The Kardashians' stars headed to the newlyweds’ post-marriage party in the city of Italy

Kylie and Kendall Jenner turned heads once again as they brought their signature style to Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ lavish post-wedding celebration in Venice.

On Saturday, The Kardashians stars headed to the newlyweds’ post-marriage party in the city of Italy.

Kylie was seen riding to the glamorous afterparty in a water taxi, wearing a revealing silver crop top by Paul Aaron, white skirt and black sunglasses.

With a playful smile, she held up her drink while Kendall snapped a few candid shots.

On the other hand, Kendall donned a purple vintage Thierry Mugler dress paired with a matching, translucent hood.

She also elevated her look with dark shades and her hair styled down.

Momager Kris Jenner, 69, looked chic in a sophisticated gray-and-white patterned set, complete with a black feather boa and her trademark dark sunglasses.

To note, Kylie, Kendall and Kris’s stylish displays come a day after many on social media slammed the Kylie Cosmetics founder's look for Friday’s “I dos.”

The netizens slammed her cocktail dress, which came in icy blue as it looked a bit too close to bridal white.

“U get the feeling they want to outshine the bride,” one person posted on X.

At a wedding event, Kendall chose a sleek, semi-sheer black dress for the nuptials, while Kim Kardashian wore a chocolate brown vintage Versace design.

