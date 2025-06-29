Sabrina Carpenter attends Olivia Rodrigo’s show, years after alleged rift

Sabrina Carpenter has made headlines after attending Olivia Rodrigo’s concert, years after their alleged feud.

On Friday night, June 27, the Manchild hitmaker was spotted at Olivia’s BST Hyde Park concert in London, England.

The pop icon also performed The A Team with an old friend Ed Sheeran.

As per Just Jared, Sabrina attended the concert in a private suite alongside her close friend Paloma Sandoval and an older sister Sarah Carpenter.

The duo were in an alleged feud years ago due to their love triangle with fellow Disney Channel star Joshua Bassett.

Olivia was in a relationship with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star from 2019 to 2020. Joshua was spotted with Sabrina in July 2020.

The 22-year old Grammy winner released driver's license in January 2021, which fans speculated was a dig at the Espresso singer.

Two months later, Olivia was asked about her alleged rift with the Please Please Please crooner, to which she responded, "I actually don't know her at all. I think we've met once or twice in passing, but I've never had a conversation with her."

Sabrina also released a track, Skin, that same year, which many interpreted as hinting at her rift with the young artist.

