Ariana Grande shares aesthetic selfie with boyfriend from 2025 SAG Awards

Ariana Grande met boyfriend Ethan Slater on the set of 'Wicked' before confirming relationship in July 2023

  • February 26, 2025
Ariana Grande can’t get over her date night at SAG!

The Wicked star sent internet into a meltdown as she shared an adorable selfie with boyfriend, Ethan Slater, from the 2025 SAG Awards.

Grande took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a slew of photos from Awards night.

She kicked off the carousel with a single photo of herself dressed in pink followed by a clip of her posing at the red carpet.

However, it was fourth slide that melted the hearts of fans as it was an aesthetic snapshot of her and Slater.

In the photo, which had an overexposed camera effect, Grande could be seen smiling in a pastel pink off-the-shoulder gown as Slater held onto her by the waist.

Ariana Grande Instagram
Ariana Grande Instagram

“Thank you @sagawards and my @sagaftra family, i love you thank you @loewe @jonathan.anderson, i love you (and thank you Ralph Fiennes, i love you),” she wrote in the caption.

The 31-years-old actress also posted a stunning her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo and the national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

Ariana Grande ad Ethan Slater, who first met on the set of Wicked, confirmed their relationship in July 2023.

Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death

