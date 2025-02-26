Queen Mary pays homage to Kate Middleton's wedding dress with latest outfit

Queen Mary of Denmark, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, has made another stylish appearance with a nod to British Princess Kate.
The Danish Queen presented the Ministry of Education and Research's EliteForsk awards 2025 in Copenhagen on Tuesday.
For the special awards ceremony, held at the Black Diamond in the capital, the Queen donned an outfit linked to Kate Midleton’s iconic wedding dress.
Queen Mary looked stunning in a rosy-pink blouse from The Fold and a burgundy fluted asymmetric skirt from Alexander McQueen, the same British fashion label that designed Princess Kate's stunning wedding dress in 2011.
The Queen elevated her outfit with matching burgundy suede boots and accessorised with custom rose-quartz earrings from Dulong Fine Jewelry.
Queen Mary's fashion sense often drew similarities with Princess Kate, who she met in Copenhagen in 2022.
During the ceremony, Queen Mary was accompanied by Denmark's Minister of Education and Research, Christina Egelund, to hand out the EliteForsk prizes.
Queen Mary’s stunning appearance comes a day after she reunited with husband King Frederik to attend a service at Holmen Church in Copenhagen after solo Australia trip.