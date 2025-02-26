Entertainment

'Sad Eyes' singer Robert John breathes his last at 79

Robert John died on Monday after suffering a stroke

  February 26, 2025
Robert John, the singer behind the chart-topping hit Sad Eyes, has passed away at the age of 79, years after suffering a stroke.

As per the Rolling Stone, the chart-topping crooner’s son, Michael Patrick, has confirmed that Robert passed away on Monday, after suffering a stroke.

He left behind his four sons, several grandsons, his former wife Diane, and his partner Susan.

John kicked off his musical career in 1958 at the age 12 with a single, White Bucks and Saddle Shoes, which reached No. 74 on the Hot 100.

In 1965, following he changed his name he received major success in 1971 with his cover of The Tokens hit The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

John’s rendition peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 6 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

In 1960’s and 1970’s he made hits including If You Don't Want My Love, Hushabye, and When the Party Is Over.

Robert John’s biggest hit came with the 1979 song Sad Eyes, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, and reached the Adult Contemporary top 10.

