Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone reunite for ‘Pathaan 2’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, are set to reunite for Pathaan 2, with the script officially locked to begin the production.

As per the Bollywood Hungama, the Pathaan co-stars will kick off the shooting in the first quarter of 2026.

The recent reports suggested that Siddharth Anand will not direct the sequel.

As per the Bollywood news website Peeping Moon, “Aditya has been working on the script for Pathaan 2 since mid-2023. The sequel is designed not only to carry forward Pathaan’s story but also to lay the groundwork for larger conflicts in upcoming installments of YRF’s Spy Universe.”

The outlet further noted, “It was due to the extensive planning and intricate storytelling that the scripting process took so long. Aditya, along with Sridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, has crafted an exhilarating, high-stakes script that promises to surpass the first installment in both scale and intensity. Aditya consulted SRK on the script, and he was thoroughly impressed and enthusiastic about the direction of the sequel.”

To note, the hunt for a director for Pathaan 2 is in the process as Siddharth Anand will not return for the sequel.

Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting after wrapping up King, his upcoming film with Suhana Khan

