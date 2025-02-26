Trending

Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh will take the 'Don' franchise forward after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Director Farhan Akhtar has given a huge update on Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani starrer, Don 3.

During an interview with India Today, Akhtar was asked about an update on the new installment of Don franchise.

“I am not dodging any questions. Don 3 is starting this year, and 120 Bahadur will release at the end of the year,” he told the outlet.

Don 3 was first announcement in 2023 and since then there has been several reports claiming that the production has hit a roadblock

However, Excel Entertainment, the production house behind the film, had released a statement in last November to clear the air around the delays.

“The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true. With the timelines firmly in place, the mandates for Don 3 remain ambitious -- delivering a cinematic spectacle that lives up to the franchise’s legacy while setting new benchmarks,” the statement noted.

Ranveer Singh will take the Don franchise forward after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. 

