Meghan Markle set to elevate brand before key initiative

Meghan Markle is gearing up to enhance her personal brand as she prepares to launch a major project deeply connected to her passions.
As per GB News, the Duchess of Sussex "strategic" social media posts have played a significant role to "strengthen her personal brand" ahead of releasing her new Netflix project.
Notably, Meghan’s upcoming series With Love, Meghan is scheduled to be released on Netflix on March 4, as it faced a significant delay after a devastating Californian fire in January.
Following, Meghan launching her social media account the social media expert Caitlin Jardine at Ellis Digital told the outlet that the duchess has found a new ways of engaging the audiences since she stepped down from the royal duties.
Jardine said, "Her audience expects content from her that feels authentic and reflects her values.
"It is important that content projected on her Instagram caters to their varied expectations of these audiences whilst maintaining a consistent personal narrative."
She said, “A well-executed Instagram presence can prove to be very beneficial for celebrities like Meghan Markle.”
The expert continued, “Whether that's showcasing her advocacy work, glimpses into her personal life or meaningful moments, she has already proven to have been adept at storytelling.”
She added, "Social media provides a perfect platform for her to craft a compelling narrative around her new ventures, seen with the content surrounding her Netflix Show and Lifestyle brand since the beginning of the New Year."
The expert mentioned that publishing a mix of professional projects and personal messages will boost her social media presence.
Jardine added, "The timing ahead of these major launches does seem strategic to ensure maximum visibility and audience engagement."
To note, Meghan made a shocking move by posting on her Instagram account on New Year's Day despite claiming she would never return to social media.