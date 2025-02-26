Sports

Luka Doncic settles score with former team in intense LA vs Dallas match

Basketball star Luka Doncic gets his long-awaited revenge from Dallas Mavericks with triple-double

  • February 26, 2025

Luka Doncic marked his first match and win against former team Dallas Mavericks in a phenomenal revenge match.

As reported by NBC, the 25-year-old player guided the team to a stunning victory as he scored his first triple-double as a Lakers in a 107-99 win on Tuesday, February 25.

Luka's remarkable achievement made him the basket player with the 7th most triple-doubles of all time at just 25.

The teams were up against for the first time since the shocking trade of Luka on February 2, 2025. 

"I don’t know how to explain it, It was just different," the Lakers guard shared his feelings of playing against his old team to the press. 

Luka began the game strong, with scoring nine points along with seven rebounds and four assists only in one quarter.

Meanwhile, Maverick was missing several key players, including Anthondy Davis, who they acquired from Lakers in the Luka trade.

Davis, who won a championship with the Lakers in 2020, has not played since February 8 due to a thigh injury and was honoured by LA Lakers during the big match with a tribute video.

This match marks the fifth game Luka played with Lakers, and has scored more than 20 points, with the team holding a 3-2 record.

Luka Doncic is set to face Dallas Mavericks once again before the end of the regular season on April 9, in Dallas, which will be his first return to the city since the trade.

