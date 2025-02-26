Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to make surprise appearance at Oscars 2025?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s appearance at Oscars this year has become a hot topic as the speculation is swirling over their attendance.
As per Dailymail, the public relations expert has revealed the possibility of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the 2025 Oscar Awards this Sunday.
The expert also mentioned that the Suits alum “may want to use this chance to redefine her narrative.”
According to Rebecca May, PR Expert, “If they were planning on attending any year, this is the year!”
“Naturally, speculation is swirling again this time round, given the timing of Meghan's Netflix show and a perfect opportunity to put her back in the spotlight to promote the new show, "With Love, Meghan" in a global way,'”she continued.
May also added that their approach to attend the event would send different messages.
It is reported that if Markle choose to attend the event alone, “it would be a career power move,” adding that as it would “signal her individual and independent desire to establish a career path in Hollywood.”
“Attending together could indicate their unity and collaboration in both personal and potentially future professional partnerships,” the expert shared.
She mentioned, “Prince Harry may wish to attend to support his wife.”
To note, Harry and Meghan did not attend last year's awards, or any of the Academy Awards ceremonies years before.