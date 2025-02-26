Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'  

Kanye West has clapped back at the Kardashian's diss track after being dragged into the controversy.
For those unaware, popular singer Bhad Bhabie released a controversial song titled Ms. Whitman on Wednesday, February 26, in which she allegedly aimed at Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama Barker, who is set to the backing of Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's song Carnival.
The controversial song also targeted popular rock band blink-182's member, Travis Barker, who was previously rejected by Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian and was later romantically linked with her elder sister.
In the song, Bhad dramatically points out Travis' daughter, whom he shares with his former partner Shanna Moakler, as the musician raps that Alabama was "Kicked out of the Kardashian house' for having a 'stanky expletive."
As the remix versions of the track getting viral online with Kanye's voice in a verse, but the rap icon has now clarified that the audio was AI-generated and he was not part of it.
Taking to Instagram, Kanye set the record straight about his alleged involvement in the song by releasing a video of himself addressing the matter.
The 47-year-old Grammy-nominated artist explained, "I’m not in the middle of none of this AI beef. People throwing my voice on things, the whole Carnival sample. I just talked to Travis Barker. I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on."
"I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample. The only reason I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me. They stop clearances, everything has been very difficult for me," the Bully singer stated.
As of now, neither Bhad Bhabie nor the Kardashians have commented on the matter.